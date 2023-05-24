Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cooperation in field of military medicine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Chief of the Medical Supply Department of the Uzbek Defense Ministry, colonel Nosirjon Fozilov visited the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Medical Department, News.az reports.

Chief of the Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, Medical service Major General Firudin Nabiyev greeted the guests.

Nabiyev informed the delegation about the organization of medical service in the Azerbaijani army, as well as the activities of military medical personnel in field conditions and extreme situation during the second Karabakh war.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military medicine, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Then the guests from Uzbekistan got familiar with the Main Clinical Hospital, Central Military Polyclinic, Central Dental Polyclinic, Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Center, Forensic-Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Center of the Ministry of Defense, and observed the activities of doctors serving in the field of military medicine.

News.Az