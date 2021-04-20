Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cooperation in field of statistics

Chairman of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan Tahir Budagov has met Uzbek Ambassador to the country Bahrom Ashrafkhanov.

They hailed the role of the two countries` presidents in developing relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The sides stressed the importance of cooperation in all areas, including in the field of statistics, and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral ties.

News.Az



