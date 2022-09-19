Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss implementation of road map in field of SMEs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency chairman, Orkhan Mammadov, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Mammadov held a meeting with Deputy Director of the Agency for Entrepreneurship Development of Uzbekistan Ilhom Khalpaev.

“A delegation of the Agency for Entrepreneurship Development of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Director Ilhom Khalpaev visited Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA). Joint steps on the implementation of road map signed by both sides on September 16, 2022 within the framework of a business forum in Shusha were discussed,” he tweeted.

News.Az