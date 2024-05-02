Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss initiatives of common economic interests

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Tashkent, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov was received by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.Az reports.

Discussions at the meeting focused on initiatives of common economic interests between the two countries, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“During our working visit to Uzbekistan, we had the honor of being received by H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan. It was emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership relations have deepened and reached a higher level, driven by the strong political will and friendly ties between the Presidents of the two countries. Discussions revolved around initiatives aimed at serving our common economic interests, as well as the contributions of our economic collaboration to joint development,” the minister noted.

News.Az