Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss possibility of deepening investment co-op

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the Uzbek delegation headed by Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told News.az.

At the meeting, the parties noted the active economic cooperation between the countries over the past years and discussed investment opportunities and potential projects. It was mentioned that the visits of the heads of state and the high-level meetings brought the strategic partnership to a qualitatively new level and contributed to the sustainable development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

In addition, it was noted that the first Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum held in Tashkent in February this year opened new horizons for expanding cooperation, while agreements reached last August during the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are showing positive results.

Furthermore, the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the field of mutual investments were also discussed. In this regard, work on creating an Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund is underway.

Also, at the meeting, the minister of investment, industry, and trade of Uzbekistan said that the trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are developing steadily, and the establishment of ties between the regions of the two countries will further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership.

Along with the investment cooperation, the parties also discussed strengthening partnerships in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture, small and medium-sized businesses, trade, transport, transit, and other areas.

