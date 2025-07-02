Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange signed documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A document exchange ceremony between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan was held in Baku on July 2.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the ceremony, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Decision of the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov and Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov exchanged the “Practical Action Plan (‘Roadmap’) for the Future Development of Cooperation in the Fields of Agriculture and Food Security for 2025–2027 between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov exchanged the “Protocol of Intent on Cooperation in the Fields of Shipping and Shipbuilding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov exchanged the “Action Plan to Ensure the Formation and Implementation of Comprehensive Measures and Projects to Increase Trade Turnover between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan to $1 Billion by 2030.”

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov exchanged the “Program of Industrial Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025-2027.”

Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of Uzbekistan Kongratbay Sharipov exchanged the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Science, Vocational Education, and Higher Education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the “Action Plan for 2025-2027 on the Implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Social Protection between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the “Agreement on the Mutual Recognition of Authorized Economic Operator Institutions between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Organizing Information Exchange Regarding Cloned, Stolen, Lost, and Crime-related Mobile Devices.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Cooperation in the Field of Environmental Protection.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the “Roadmap for 2025–2029 on Implementing the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

The documents signed during the visit also included the “Protocol Establishing Sister City Relations between the City of Sumgayit and Tashkent Province,” the “Protocol Establishing Sister City Relations between the Cities of Gabala and Navoi,” the “Protocol on Cooperation in Developing the Service Delivery System for Children with Special Needs between the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the “IMKON” Rehabilitation Center, a State Multidisciplinary Specialized Preschool Educational Institution of the National Social Protection Agency under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan,” and the “Protocol on Cooperation in Developing the Service Delivery System for Children with Special Needs and Socially Vulnerable Groups between the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the “International Inclusive Hub” International Inclusive Career-oriented Education Center of the National Social Protection Agency under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

