Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye boosting cooperation in industry and digitalization

As part of their visit to Tashkent, an Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Director of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development Shukhrat Vafayev, News.Az reports.

During the meetings, discussions primarily focused on the prospects of jointly implemented projects, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“During our working visit to Uzbekistan, we met with Shukhrat Vafayev, the Director of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development. Our discussions primarily focused on the prospects of jointly implemented projects and the operations of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company. Additionally, we exchanged views on expanding cooperation in various sectors including industry, production, digitalization, tourism, and infrastructure,” the minister noted.

