Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye developing co-op in fields electrical engineering and device manufacturing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli has met with Chairman of the Board Association “Uzeltexsanoat”, as well as representatives of Artel Electronics LLC and AKFA Group companies of Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized that the partnership and economic-trade relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are on an upward trajectory. They noted that trade between the two countries is growing, and there is increasing cooperation in the field of mutual investments. Despite this progress, they agreed that there are considerable opportunities for further strengthening the partnership.

The meeting also centered around the development of cooperation in the fields of electrical engineering and device manufacturing.

News.Az