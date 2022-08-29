Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink roadmap on expansion of energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on Monday signed a roadmap on the expansion of energy cooperation, Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Today, we signed the roadmap on the expansion of cooperation in the field of energy as part of the development course of relations with Uzbekistan at a completely new level. Liberated areas and green energy are priority directions in our multidimensional cooperation,” the minister tweeted.

