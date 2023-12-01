Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan intend to develop co-op in fields of cybersecurity and space
- 01 Dec 2023 14:02
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 191081
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-uzbekistan-intend-to-develop-co-op-in-fields-of-cybersecurity-and-space Copied
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev on Friday met with visiting Minister of Information Technologies and Communications Development of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of digital development, including in the spheres of cybersecurity and space.