Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan intend to develop co-op in fields of cybersecurity and space

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan intend to develop co-op in fields of cybersecurity and space

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev on Friday met with visiting Minister of Information Technologies and Communications Development of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov, News.Az reports. 

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of digital development, including in the spheres of cybersecurity and space.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      