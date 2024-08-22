Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company inaugurated in Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company office was inaugurated in Tashkent. Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and representatives from both countries' institutions toured the office and explored its facilities.

Back in December 2023, Azerbaijan-Uzbek Investment Company was registered in Uzbekistan as the "Azerbaijan Uzbek Investment" LLC Joint Venture.The institution's mission is to support business growth and development by acquiring up to 49% of the capital in companies engaged in various economic activities. Headquartered in the "Trilliant Tower 1" Business Center in Tashkent, the investment company has an authorized capital of $500 million.This joint venture seeks to promote import-substituting and high-tech production, boost trade turnover between the two countries, develop processing industries and innovations, and attract foreign investments.

News.Az