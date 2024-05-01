Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan ink MoU on merging energy systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on merging the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent on Wednesday.

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

“During the trilateral meeting of Economy and Energy Ministers from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, held as part of our working visit to Uzbekistan, we signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Merging the Energy Systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

He noted that the implementation of the memorandum will catalyze the collective goals of the three countries.

“The implementation of this document will catalyze our collective goals, particularly focusing on the production and export of green energy to Europe through Azerbaijan's territory, the integration of energy systems, and the effective utilization of renewable resources,” the minister stated.

News.Az