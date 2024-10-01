Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan launch tactical command-staff exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Computer-Assisted Tactical Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024 (Mastery) between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan started on Tuesday.

The exercise is conducted between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in accordance with bilateral cooperation plan for 2024, signed between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az. The opening ceremony honored the memory of the heroes of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. National anthems of both countries were played.Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev declared the event open and extended his greetings to the participants and guests.It was stated that this exercise is an important step aimed at strengthening the military cooperation of both countries and jointly approaching the solution of the common regional security problems.It was noted that the goal of the Maharat 2024 exercise is to increase the coordination and efficiency of the allied forces and develop a strategic partnership.

