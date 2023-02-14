Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull prospects for cooperation in railway sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov has met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Abdusamat Muminov, News.Az reports.

Chairman Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov provided insight into the local and international projects implemented in the country.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries’ railway authorities, including the new cooperation proposals within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the CASCA+ (Central Asia, South Caucasus and Anatolia), a multimodal transport project.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the joint action plan for 2023, including cargo transportation, modes of transport and tariff policy on the “Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia” route.

News.Az