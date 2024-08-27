Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan seek to boost trade volume to $1 bln

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan intend to increase their mutual trade volume to $1 billion, Shahmar Hajiyev, a senior specialist at the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Tuesday.

Hajiyev made the remarks during an online conference titled “Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: New Prospects for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation,” News.Az reports.He highlighted that trade between the two countries has grown by 28 percent this year, with the aim of reaching a $1 billion trade turnover.According to data from Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan for January-July 2024 was $118.28 million, marking a 28 percent increase from the same period last year.In detail, Azerbaijan's exports to Uzbekistan totaled $18.60 million, a 30.3 percent decrease, while imports from Uzbekistan amounted to $99.68 million, an increase of 51.7 percent.

