Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan tactical command-staff exercises wrap up

The UZAZ-2023 computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercises held at the Chirchiq training range of the Tashkent region with the participation of Azerbaijani and Uzbek servicemen ended, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the last stage of the joint exercises, the tasks on conducting special combat activities were fulfilled on a computer and a map.

The speakers at the event held on the occasion of the completion of the exercises highly appreciated the professionalism of the servicemen and stressed the achievement of set goals. It was noted that the tasks were successfully accomplished at all stages of the exercises.

The event ended with the mutual presentation of gifts.

It should be noted that the UZAZ-2023 exercises were held in accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan for 2023 signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

News.Az