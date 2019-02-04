Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to discuss expanding co-op in cargo transit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will discuss expansion of cooperation in the field of cargo transit along the East-West transport corridor, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minis

For this purpose, Azerbaijan’s delegation headed by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev will be in Uzbekistan Feb. 4-5.

The delegation will include Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC Rauf Veliyev, Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov and other officials.

It is expected that during the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation there will be meetings with officials, as well as with the heads of companies of Uzbekistan.

News.Az

