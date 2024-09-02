Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to implement joint ferry production project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are set to collaborate on the joint production of ferries, an informed source has revealed.

According to the source, the ferries are intended to meet Uzbekistan’s transportation needs, with the project financing estimated at $150 million, News.Az reports citing local media.The source stressed that several other specific measures are being worked out to expand bilateral cooperation in the sphere of transport and transit. In particular, it is also about the joint construction of storage infrastructure, the establishment of a joint venture for the development of transportation along the Trans-Caspian route, and other projects.To note, an Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum was held in Tashkent on August 22. Following the talks, a portfolio of projects worth $2 billion was formed.Furthermore, on August 23, within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Tashkent, the heads of state met with representatives of business circles of the two countries. Following the meeting, 7 projects worth $520 million were prepared for launch.

News.Az