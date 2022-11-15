Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to implement projects dedicated to national leader Heydar Aliyev and contributions of Shusha, Samarkand to Turkic culture

In 2023, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will implement international projects dedicated to the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, as well as the contributions of Shusha and Samarkand cities to Turkic culture, the Uzbekistan-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

The projects will be carried out under the agreement reached between the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Turkic Heritage and Culture Foundation.

Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center Samir Abbasov held a meeting with Chairman of the Turkic History and Culture Foundation Nizamettin Aykurt.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of joint projects to promote Turkic history and culture, as well as issues of cooperation between the two organizations.

Abbasov noted that the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held on November 10-11, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan opened up new opportunities for cooperation.

He recalled that Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the ‘Year of Shusha’ in the country and spoke about the events held on this occasion. Abbasov said Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its relations with Uzbekistan, as well as with the entire Turkic world.

Moreover, the parties explored opportunities to carry out joint projects on the occasion of the proclamation of Samarkand as the capital of the Turkic civilization and the declaration of 2023 as the ‘Year of Heydar Aliyev’ in Azerbaijan.

