Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to launch joint business roadmap as trade volume soars

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are set to implement a joint roadmap for business development, as announced by the latter’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov.

Kudratov made the announcement at the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Tashkent on Thursday, News.Az reports.He stressed that the trade turnover between the two countries has tripped over the past five years, with mutual trade volume increasing by 20 percent since the beginning of this year. Despite the current modest figures, the minister expressed confidence that the goal of reaching one billion dollars in trade within the next year or two is attainable, given the established conditions.The minister also noted that a joint investment company has already been established with support from the Azerbaijani government. “This company is actively involved in various investment projects, which are expected to yield positive results soon,” he said.“Collaboration between the two countries spans multiple sectors, including energy, urban development, machinery, textiles, silk, and agriculture. Several major Azerbaijani companies have already begun operations in Uzbekistan. The goal is to enhance dialogue, create more opportunities for entrepreneurs, exchange ideas, and foster business partnerships that lead to significant trade agreements and industrial projects,” Kudratov added.

