Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan transport cooperation significantly grows - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the transport sector has been significantly developing in recent times, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

Speaking at a panel session on the topic "Joint way to success: Uzbekistan & Azerbaijan" held on the sidelines of the Tashkent Investment Forum, Minister Jabbarov pointed out that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan embarked on cooperation in the transport sector two years ago.

“We have achieved mutual understanding and applied a special tariff policy to ensure comfortable transport conditions. We can see significant growth in this area - more than 300 tons of cargo transported via automobile and railway roads,” he said.

The minister also noted the joint activities in automobile cooperation, highlighting the role of UzAuto Motors and Azermash.

News.Az