Azerbaijan, Venezuela explore prospects for cooperation in several areas

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Venezuela Ruslan Rzayev has presented his credentials to the country’s President Nicolás Maduro.

During the meeting, Ambassador Rzayev extended greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Venezuelan president, News.Az reports, citing local media.

President Nicolás Maduro thanked for the greetings and asked to convey his regards to the Azerbaijani President.

Fondly recalling his visits to Azerbaijan, President Nicolás Maduro once again expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for a warm welcome.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations, maintaining successful cooperation within international organizations, particularly during the both countries’ Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), as well as exploring the prospects for cooperation across economic, trade, energy, tourism, and other domains.

