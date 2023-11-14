Azerbaijan, Venezuela mull prospects for expansion of energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf has met with Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Azerbaijan Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran, News.Az reports.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding energy cooperation between the two countries. Rovshan Najaf highlighted Azerbaijan-initiated global energy projects, and SOCAR's multifaceted activities and long-term strategic goals.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation between SOCAR and Venezuelan companies in the oil and gas sector, use of hydrocarbon resources, as well as mutual exchange of experience in the field of decarbonization and personnel training.

News.Az