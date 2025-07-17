Azerbaijan, Vietnam convenes intergovernmental commission meeting in Hanoi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation has kicked off in Hanoi.

The agreement to convene the meeting was reached during the visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to Azerbaijan in early May, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The commission is co-chaired by Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, and Nguyen Hong Dien, Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade.

The meeting will feature discussions on bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, energy, investment, culture, agriculture, tourism, transport, education, and other domains.

News.Az