Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss prospects of energy cooperation

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Dang Minh Khoi, to discuss prospects for energy cooperation, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities towards the development of Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations.

The great potential for the development of cooperation in various fields, including energy one between the two countries was highlighted at the meeting. The discussion revolved around the possibilities of expanding relations between Azerbaijani and Vietnamese companies and steps to take in the oil and gas sector.

The meeting also focused on the activities of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation and progress achieved since its last meeting in Baku. They also exchanged views on holding the next meeting in Vietnam in the near future.

News.Az