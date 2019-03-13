Azerbaijan, Vietnam hold political consultation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov conducted a political consultation in Hanoi on March 12 to

The two sides expressed their satisfaction at the positive development of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan traditional friendship in recent years and affirmed their wish to boost the bilateral multifaceted cooperation.

The two deputy ministers agreed to maintain regular delegation exchanges at all levels, especially amongst high-ranking officials; continuously improve the legal framework for bilateral collaboration in all fields, especially in investment protection and encouragement, as well as education-training; and expand affiliation in such potential areas as oil and gas, culture, sports, and tourism.

They agreed to strengthen coordination at regional and international forums, particularly at the United Nations, to maintain peace, stability, and respect for the law across the world.

The Azerbaijani diplomat highly valued Vietnam’s socio-economic development and international integration and congratulated the country on the successful organisation of the second DPRK-US summit in Hanoi in February 2019, helping to increase the prestige and position of Vietnam in the global arena.

For his part, Son hoped that the non-aligned movement summit in Azerbaijan’s Baku this year would be a resounding success.

