Azerbaijan, Vietnam travel businesses seek collaboration opportunities

Both Vietnamese and Azerbaijani travel businesses have recently met in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku to seek future collaboration opportunities and discuss measures in order to boost tourism exchanges between the two countries, The Voice of Vietnam reported.

The meeting attracted representatives from five Vietnamese travel companies, Qatar Airways as well as 55 Azerbaijan companies. The high number of attendees from a large number of Azerbaijan companies shows the current level of interest in Vietnam’s tourist industry.

At the event, in addition to introducing their services, Vietnamese businesses highly praised Azerbaijan’s tourism potential and expressed their surprise at the development of its economy and infrastructure. They were also impressed by the landscapes, the peaceful environment and friendly people of Azerbaijan.

After undertaking a number fact-finding tours, Vietnamese businesses wish to start opening tours of Azerbaijan and hope that in return Azerbaijan businesses will begin to organize tours to Vietnam.

Duong Thanh Chung, a representative of Qatar Airways, said that the airline has made great efforts to assist the launching of tours from Vietnam to Azerbaijan.

Located between Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan shares its borders with many large countries such as Russia, Turkey and Iran. It has great potential for tourism development with a rich history, culture and impressive architectural projects.

