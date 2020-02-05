Azerbaijan: Voting to be held at 5573 polling stations

Voting for the February 9 parliamentary elections will be held at 5573 polling stations, Shahin Asadli, head of the Central Election Commission's media and public relations department told secki-2020.az.

Overall, the elections will cover 125 constituencies. Voting in the country will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue until 7:00 p.m.

By the decision of the Central Election Commission 5,387,600 ballot papers were printed.

Citizen's Labor Rights Protection League together with the American organization "AJF & Associates Inc.", Opinion Monitoring Center, "Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan" Foundation together with the French Institute for Social Research "Opinion Way" will hold exit polls.

