Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: Voting to be held at 5573 polling stations

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan: Voting to be held at 5573 polling stations

Voting for the February 9 parliamentary elections will be held at 5573 polling stations, Shahin Asadli, head of the Central Election Commission's media and public relations department told secki-2020.az.

Overall, the elections will cover 125 constituencies. Voting in the country will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue until 7:00 p.m.

By the decision of the Central Election Commission 5,387,600 ballot papers were printed.

Citizen's Labor Rights Protection League together with the American organization "AJF & Associates Inc.", Opinion Monitoring Center, "Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan" Foundation together with the French Institute for Social Research "Opinion Way" will hold exit polls.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      