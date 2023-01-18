Azerbaijan waiting for Armenia's consent to next round of peace treaty talks – MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan commented on the statements of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan that allegedly "Yerevan has been waiting for Baku’s response regarding peace agreement proposals for a month," as well as about "suspension of negotiations by Azerbaijan", News.az reports.

Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada noted that Armenia's claims of this kind are fairly surprising, given that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the normalization process between the countries, including the process of signing a peace treaty.

"I'd like to remind Armenia once again that the peace agreement talks are not proceeding as presented by Armenia. Azerbaijan submitted the text of the peace treaty for discussion on October 2, 2022 at the Geneva meeting, and the document discussions continued in Washington. Despite the agreement to hold a third meeting as a continuation of the negotiation process in Moscow on December 23, 2022, Armenian refused to participate in the meeting, thereby violating the peace process.

"Azerbaijan stands ready to sign a peace agreement based on the five basic principles of the peace process and to hold the next negotiating meeting soon as the initiator of preparing the text of this agreement. The Azerbaijani side is waiting for Armenia's consent to hold another meeting with the aim of negotiating the peace treaty, and not provocative statements that damage the peace process," said Hajizada.

News.Az