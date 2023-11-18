Azerbaijan wants to build new regional security architecture based on justice: Presidential aide

Azerbaijan wants to build a new regional security architecture based on justice, recognising each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and ending all territorial claims, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists in Brussels, News.Az reports.

“First, peace and regional security are not in Brussels, Paris, Washington, Moscow, or anywhere. Peace is regional,” the presidential aide stressed.

Hajiyev added that during the so-called frozen dispute, some in the European Parliament felt Azerbaijanophobia or Islamophobia toward Azerbaijan.

