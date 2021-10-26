Azerbaijan War College hosts administration of Turkish National Defense University

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the War College of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev met with the delegation headed by Rector of the National Defense University of Turkey, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, it was noted that relations between the countries are based on friendship and brotherhood, and prospects for the development of joint cooperation in the field of military education were discussed. It was stressed that important steps will be taken in the future to expand mutual ties.

A briefing on Azerbaijan's military education system was given to the guests.

News.Az