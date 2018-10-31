Azerbaijan War College hosts scientific-practical seminar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan hosted a scientific-practical seminar on the topic “Military Security Policy”, the Defense Ministry said Oct. 31.

The seminar was held in accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan for 2018, signed by the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Germany.

During the seminar, German experts presented lectures to students of the War College, as well as to the academic teaching staff specializing in military strategy.

