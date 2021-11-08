Azerbaijan was able to convey to world community Karabakh realities and Armenian atrocities, President Aliyev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has managed to convoy the realities of Karabakh and Armenian atrocities related to the occupation to the world community, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Soon after the first Karabakh war, we could not achieve this. Therefore, there was a distorted perception of the war in the world and of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a whole. We have eliminated it,” the head of state said.

“We have been working day and night to inform the world community, to work successfully in leading international organizations and to have decisions and resolutions adopted that would support us and reflect the truth. All this work formed the legal basis for today's reality. Because today, after we have driven the enemy out of our lands, no one can criticize us. We have conducted a successful operation on our own lands, we have not violated international law, we have not violated the rules of warfare. We fought a just war and defeated the enemy on the battlefield,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az