Azerbaijan, WB discuss possible cooperation in restoration of liberated Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and World Bank (WB) Regional Manager for Azerbaijan Sara Michael discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the restoration of Azerbaijan territories previously liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“We discussed the implementation of joint projects, the possibility of cooperation with the WB in the restoration of our liberated territories and new projects,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.

Azerbaijan has been cooperating with the WB since 1992. To date, the WB has allocated loans to Azerbaijan totaling $3.5 billion for the implementation of more than 50 projects.

News.Az