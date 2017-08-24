Azerbaijan: We are ready to cooperate with new Minsk Group co-chair

Azerbaijan is ready to continue close cooperation with the new US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan's expectations from the co-chairs of the Minsk Group are not individual, but rather institutional.

It should be noted that Andrew Schaeffer has been appointed the new permanent co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States. He is one of the most experienced American diplomats, who recently worked as an interim charges d'affairs of the US mission to international organizations.

News.Az

