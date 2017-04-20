Azerbaijan weather forecast: Strong winds expected in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on April 21, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless.

There will be fog in some places in the morning. Mild south wind will gain strength occasionally, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.



The temperature will be +8-12˚C at night, +17-22˚C in daytime in the Absheron peninsula, and +8-10˚C at night, +19-21˚C in the daytime in Baku.



The atmospheric pressure will drop from 765mm to 760mm.



Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.



On April 22, strong north and northwest wind will blow in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.



In districts of Azerbaijan on April 21, the weather will be mostly dry. There will be fog in some areas. West wind will strengthen occasionally. The temperature will be +7-12˚C at night, +22-27˚C in daytime, and in the mountains +3-8˚C at night, +10-15˚C in the daytime.



From April 21 to 25, west and northwest wind will gain strength occasionally.

