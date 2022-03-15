Azerbaijan, WEF work on three main platforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is currently working with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on three main platforms, Tamerlan Taghiyev, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the Energy Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the platforms include artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT) and urban transformation, and digital commerce.

Taghiyev recalled that the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution was officially inaugurated on February 23, 2022.

“As a follow-up, sessions on artificial intelligence were organized, during which the development of a national strategy for artificial intelligence for Azerbaijan, as well as the application of technologies based on artificial intelligence were discussed,” he added.

News.Az