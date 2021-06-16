Azerbaijan welcomes NATO's role in ensuring int’l security, top official says

Azerbaijan welcomes the role of NATO in ensuring international security, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

Hajiyev made the remarks at the "Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security" international conference on Wednesday.

The presidential aide said that Azerbaijan is committed to the fundamental principles of partnership within the existing agreements with NATO.

News.Az