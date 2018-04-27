Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan welcomes North-South Korea summit

Azerbaijan welcomes the summit between the leaders of North and South Korea.

“We welcome Summit level meeting between the Republic of Korea and Democratic People's Republic of Korea and do hope that consultations would contribute to strengthening peace, security and stability in Korean peninsula,” Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have confirmed that their countries seek denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as follows from a joint declaration issued in the wake of their talks on Friday.

