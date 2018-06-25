Azerbaijan welcomes OPEC decision to increase oil output

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC and no-OPEC states have agreed to boost oil production by 1 million barrels at Vienna meeting.

According to Energy Ministry, Azerbaijan also welcomed this decision.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that current situation of oil market was discussed at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, OPEC and non—OPEC countries put their signatures to a 'Declaration of Cooperation'

Representatives of OPEC and non-OPEC countries have been invited to Baku.

News.Az

News.Az