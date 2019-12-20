Azerbaijan welcomes over 2.9 million tourists in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first eleven months of 2019, over 2.9 million tourists traveled to Azerbaijan from 192 countries, up 11% compared the same period of the previous years, according to the State Statistical Committee.

The Committee said that 29.7% of visitors traveled from Russia, 22.6% from Georgia, 9.9% from Turkey, 8% from Iran, 3.5% from Saudi Arabia, 2% from UAE and India, 1.9% from Ukraine, 1.7% from Turkmenistan, 1.6% from Iraq, 1.5% from each of Israel and Kazakhstan, 1.4% from Pakistan, 1.2% from Great Britain, 11.4% from other countries.

The number of tourists from Turkmenistan increased by 90%, from India – by 67.7%, China – 63.1%, Egypt – 58.5%, Malaysia – 51.2%, Saudi Arabia – 46.1%, Hungary – 32.8%, Poland – 31.7%, Uzbekistan – 27.3%, Spain – 26.6%, Philippines – by 26.5%, Great Britain – 26.5%, Kazakhstan – 24.1%, South Korea – 20.2%, Georgia – 20.1% and Germany – 19.8%.

The number of tourists from the EU increased by 22% to 130,000 people, from CIS countries – by 9.1% to 1,060 people.

