Azerbaijan welcomes US-Iran agreement

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Baku on Monday welcomed an agreement reached by the United States and Iran.

"We welcome the announced agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"We highly appreciate the important mediating role of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the negotiation process, as well as other regional partners for their contributions," the ministry stated.

"We hope that further negotiations, building on this important outcome, will contribute to lasting peace and stability,"it added.

News.Az