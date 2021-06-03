Azerbaijan, WHO discuss potential spheres of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday received Hande Harmanci, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on mutually beneficial cooperation between WHO and Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bayramov said during the meeting that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with WHO. Last year was a year of great challenges and the work carried out by Azerbaijan to combat COVID-19 within the country, the country's assistance and its initiatives in this context at the international level were highlighted.

The minister stressed that the high-level meetings of international organizations, including the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, the Non-Aligned Movement and a special session of the UN General Assembly, dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, were held at the initiative of the Azerbaijani president. Azerbaijan supports equal and fair distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 in the world.

In turn, Harmanci provided information on the projects implemented by the WHO in Azerbaijan, including the activity of training centers in 12 districts of Azerbaijan, on the services of mobile trainings through the support of the UN Central Emergency Response Fund in five conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan, the work with people in need of additional technologies, strengthening the ambulance system and other activities.

Harmanci also announced about the WHO regional director’s planned visit to the region soon.

Bayramov stressed in this context the significance and great importance of such visits to the region in terms of expanding cooperation.

Bayramov also informed Harmanci about the construction and restoration work being carried out in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, long-term plans in this sphere, stressing the possibility of the participation of WHO and other UN structures in restoration projects.

News.Az