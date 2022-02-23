Azerbaijan will continue supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation with Israel – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will continue to support initiatives that enhance and further strengthen cooperation and bilateral ties with Israel, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Today marks the 5th anniversary since the establishment of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel. We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between our countries and further strengthen our ties,” the minister tweeted.

News.Az