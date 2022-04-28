Azerbaijan will continue to develop its security and defense forces, top official says

Azerbaijan will continue to develop its security and defense forces, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Thursday.

The presidential aide made the comments at an international conference on the theme “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation”, held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

"We cannot forget everything that has happened over the past 30 years in Karabakh and we will continue to build our defense forces," Hajiyev said.

He reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. “Azerbaijan is not looking for revenge. We are striving for justice,” he added.

News.Az