Azerbaijan will continue to help European consumers to get access to natural gas taking into account current geopolitical situation: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan increased substantially its natural gas supply to Europe and total export of natural gas,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, News.Az reports.

“If we exported 19 billion cubic meters in 2019, totally. So this year, it will be more than 24 billion cubic meters and half of that, at least half of that, will go to Europe. And that definitely helped and we will continue to help European consumers to get access to natural gas taking into account the current geopolitical situation,” the head of state noted.

News.Az