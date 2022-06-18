Azerbaijan will continue to improve tax legislation: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tax legislation of Azerbaijan will be improved further, said the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The minister made the remarks Saturday while speaking at a panel session on “Globalization and Rising Inequalities” held as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum themed “Challenges to the Global World Order”, which kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday.

"Increasing the stability of the country's system, we must ensure the population’s access to economy and incomes,” he said.

Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan is working on the preparation of certain regulations in the field of taxation.

“We must also pay attention to the values of society. Taxes must be adapted to the conditions in the country. In this regard, we will continue to improve the country’s tax legislation,” the minister added.

News.Az