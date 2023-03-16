Azerbaijan will continue to support Türkiye in reconstruction of quake-devastated areas: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, which stood by brotherly Türkiye since the first moment of the natural disaster, will continue to support Türkiye in the reconstruction of the devastated areas of the country, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic Countries (OTS) in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

He noted that the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of the State of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held today at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, aims to show solidarity with fraternal Türkiye following the destructive earthquakes that struck this country.

Bayramov said that sending search and rescue teams, as well as humanitarian aid by the international community, including OTS member and observer states to Türkiye in a short period of time in order to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake was of great moral importance to the Turkish people.

FM Bayramov noted that under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, all relevant institutions of Azerbaijan had promptly provided assistance to Türkiye, as well as sent humanitarian aid with rescue and medical personnel, field hospitals, dozens of planes and hundreds of trucks to the quake-hit provinces of the country.

The FM underlined that the developments unfolding in the region and the world have enhanced the importance of cooperation in the field of transport and communications. FM Bayramov also provided insight into the creation of a new transport infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the work done by the country to launch the Zangezur corridor.

Minister Bayramov expressed confidence that these efforts of Azerbaijan, which will create favorable conditions for using the transit potential of the Middle Corridor, will make an important contribution to strengthening regional peace and security.

