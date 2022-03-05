Azerbaijan will create a paradise on earth in Karabakh and Zangazur: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will create a paradise on earth in Karabakh and Zangazur, President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday as he received Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif of Malaysia, News.Az reports.

"We now have great challenges ahead of us. I am sure that you have been informed about our plans. You may have seen a significant part of our reconstruction process. It is an immense job. So far, we have not received a single dollar of assistance from international organizations or any country in the world. We are doing all this work at our own expense. And we will continue to do so. But, of course, it is rather strange that almost a year and a half has passed since the liberation of the lands, but no-one is ready to help us. Just words, nothing else. There are no ideas of any donor conferences or financial support,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that even well-known non-governmental organizations and well-known international foundations are turning a blind eye to what is happening in Karabakh and Zangazur.

“This is unfortunate. You know, we will restore the territories. As I said, we will create a paradise on earth in Karabakh and Zangazur. We will do it at any cost. However, I think that this indifference of international organizations, donor organizations and large foundations is completely unacceptable. We hope that the UN will support us through its institutions and communication channels, which will convey the important message that Azerbaijan needs support. We view your visit a sign of this support. I am sure you will report on what you have seen there. Because it is one thing when you hear, know or read about something, and coming and seeing everything with your own eyes is another,” he said.

News.Az