Azerbaijan will further support and work to strengthen OTS – FM

Azerbaijan will further support and work to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat on Monday attended an extraordinary meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers.

“Delighted to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of OTS in Istanbul. I thank Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for the great hospitality in hosting the meeting. Azerbaijan as a founding member will further support and work to strengthen OTS,” Bayramov tweeted.

The meeting focused on the organization’s priorities and the preparation for the upcoming OTS Summit in Samarkand on November 11.

News.Az